Veteran David Warner Produces Electrifying Knock In Big Bash League, Smashes 9th T20 Century Off 57 Balls | WATCH
David Warner played an unbeaten 130-run knock from 65 balls, powering Sydney Thunder to 205/4 against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 2025-2026.
Big Bash League: Veteran cricketer David Warner produced a vintage knock for Sydney Thunder against Hobart Hurricanes in the 21st match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-2026, at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney, on Saturday, January 3.
David Warner Etches Name In Elite List With Explosive Century
The 39-year-old David Warner produced an explosive knock, amassing 130 runs from 65 balls at a strike rate of 200.00. The left-handed batter hammered 11 fours and nine sixes during his time on the crease.
In the fourth delivery of the 18th over, Warner took a single and reached the 100-run mark in just 57 balls. The veteran batter has stolen the limelight following a terrific hundred, his second one in the Big Bash League, and that too 14 years after his first ton in the T20 League.
With the century, David Warner etched his name in history as he became the third-highest hundred in T20 Cricket. Chris Gayle holds the top spot with 22 centuries. Pakistan's Babar Azam stands in the second spot. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, Rilee Rossouw, and David Warner hold the third spot in the chart with nine centuries.
David Warner has played 429 T20 matches and 428 innings, scoring 13769 runs at a strike rate of 140.07 and an average of 36.17. He smashed nine centuries and 113 fifties in the T20s.
The 39-year-old made his T20I debut for Australia in 2009 against South Africa. He played 110 matches, 3277 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 142.47.
David Warner's Century Goes In Vain As Sydney Thunder Concede Six-Wicket Defeat
In the first innings, David Warner alone played an unbeaten knock of 130 runs from 65 balls, propelling Sydney Thunder to 205/4.
The Hurricanes displayed a sluggish performance with the ball in the first innings as they failed to take wickets at crucial intervals. Will Prestwidge led the Hobart Hurricanes bowling attack with his two-wicket haul.
During the run chase, Tim Ward (90 runs from 49 balls, 10 fours and 3 sixes) and Mitchell Owen (45 runs from 18 balls, 2 fours and 5 sixes) stitched a 108-run opening partnership, giving Hobart Hurricanes a fiery start in the second innings.
In the end, Nikhil Chaudhary (29* runs from 14 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and Matthew Wade (13* runs from 5 balls, 3 fours) stayed unbeaten on the crease and helped the Hurricanes clinch a six-wicket win over Sydney Thunder, on Saturday, January 3.
