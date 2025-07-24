Naseer Hussain Shares Candid Thoughts On The Injury Substitute Debate Following Rishabh Pant's Injury: 'It Can Be Manoeuvred'

Naseer Hussain, the former England cricketer, has shared his thoughts on the raging debate over having injury substitutes in cricket. The veteran explained he was never a fan, citing possible misuse of the laws to help gain a significant advantage for the team.

Naseer Hussain Highlights The Grey Spots Of Injury Substitutes In Cricket

The gruesome injury to Rishabh Pant has sparked significant chatter over the injury substitute situation in the game. Team India would be without a batter in the Old Trafford Test if Rishabh Pant did not return for action. Given that substitutes are only allowed when the players have suffered a concussion, the visitors would be in a peculiar spot in the must-win clash against England.

Amid intense chatter over the injury substitute situation, Naseer Hussain has presented his thoughts. The former cricketer admitted he is not a fan since the teams could misuse the law.

"I'm not a fan. I have to be honest, because if you make any change to the playing conditions and the law, players use that to their advantage, and you can use a substitute to your advantage. If it were a like-for-like substitute, like with concussion substitutes, then maybe. But even with concussion substitutes, we've seen occasionally some odd changes," Naseer Hussain said on the Sky Sports broadcast.

The former English cricketer highlighted that in a four-day game, a team needed a different spinner in action; i.e., they need a wrist spinner over a finger spinner. Suddenly, the finger spinner gets miraculously hurt, and they swap over, which would give them the advantage.

"Anything you change, players will work with that change and try and use it to their advantage, so I am not so sure about having substitutes in cricket, because it can be manoeuvred in a certain direction," Naseer added.

Fresh Rishabh Pant Injury Update Issued By BCCI

Amid chatter over India falling short of a batter in the Old Trafford test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has shared an update on Rishabh Pant on social media.