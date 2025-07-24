Marco Jansen, David Miller Miss Out; Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma Return As South Africa Name Squads For White-Ball Tour Of Australia

Temba Bavuma, and Aiden Markram return as South Africa announce squads for white-ball tour of Australia | Image: ANI

South Africa Cricket on Thursday, July 24th, named squads for their upcoming white-ball tour of Australia.

After winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma made a return for the Proteas.

Aiden Markram was rested from South Africa's recently concluded Zimbabwe Test series. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma missed the Zimbabwe series after a hamstring injury that he sustained during the WTC 2025 Final.

South Africa's white ball tour of Australia will consist of three T20Is and three ODIs. Aiden Markram will lead the T20I squad of the Proteas. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma will captain the ODI squad.

Shukri Conrad Believes Inclusion Of Senior Players Will Help South Africa In The Upcoming Tour

After announcing the squad, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said that it was a great feeling for him to have the senior players back in the squad. He added that their presence will add value to the squad.

"It's great to have our senior players back in the mix after their rest following the WTC Final. Their experience and quality add real value to the group as we continue to build a strong core in both formats. Every series from here on plays a part in shaping our squads for next year's T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027," Conrad said in a statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Marco Jansen and David Miller were not named in the squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia. Currently, Marco Jansen is recovering from surgery on his left thumb. Meanwhile, David Miller will be playing in the Hundred.

Star pacer Kagiso Rabada will lead the Proteas bowling attack. On the other hand, Keshav Maharaj will lead the spin attack.

South Africa's ODI and T20I Squad For Australia Tour

South Africa T20I Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.