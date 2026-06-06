India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

India vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Just after a grueling season of the IPL, it is time for red-ball cricket where Team India host Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh for a one-off Test. Switching formats is bound to test the players with their rhythms and mindsets. While that would make it intriguing to watch, there are also World Test Championship points at stake.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will face India in Test cricket for only the second time. The first meeting between the two nations in the format in 2018 was a historic occasion as it marked Afghanistan's maiden Test match. India won that match played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by an innings and 262 runs.

There is no doubt that India will start overwhelming favourites.

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