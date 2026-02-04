India vs Afghanistan Under 19 World Cup ​Semi Final ​Match Live Cricket Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND U19 vs AFG U19 Live

Ind vs Afg U19 World Cup ​2026 S/F: It has come down to the business end where a couple of wins is all the four semi-finalists would wish for. India take on Afghanistan in a U19 World Cup semi-final and the game promises to be a cracker when the two in-form teams clash. Both teams know they have all to play for with a ticket to the finale at stake. Spotlight would once again be on young Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

IND vs AFG Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2026: How to Watch

When and where will the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal between India vs Afghanistan take place?

The U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal between India vs Afghanistan will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on February 4, 2026, Wednesday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal between India vs Afghanistan take place?

The toss for the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal between India vs Afghanistan is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal between India vs Afghanistan live telecast and live stream in India?

The U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal between India vs Afghanistan will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Ind vs Afg Squads, ICC U-19 WC 2026 S/F

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi