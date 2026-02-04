Pakistan's Biggest Fear Exposed by Ravi Ashwin Amid Boycott T20 WC Saga: 'You Cannot Lose to India'

India vs Pakistan: Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin understands the game better than most. He also understands what Pakistan fears the most and hence on his YouTube channel, he explained the biggest feat of the Men in Green. Ashwin, who follows the game regularly even after retirement, said he was watching the recent U19 WC match between the two arch-rivals.

‘You cannot lose against India’

He explained how Pakistan needed a certain number of runs in a certain number of overs to improve the net run rate and make the semis. Ashwin reckoned Pakistan were absolutely in the game to get the score in the required number of overs, but then they gave it away.

“Look, see, a team has to chase a score in 33 overs,” he said. “If you are able to chase or not, leave that. If you can’t chase in 33 overs, you are not qualifying. Keeping that in mind, how will they chase 250?”

“See, the messaging was very clear,” Ashwin said. “Whatever happens, you cannot lose against India. That is not how sport is played. You have to play it in a fashion that we have to qualify. We have to win the World Cup.”

“This is quite funny, at the same time it’s quite sad to see it,” he said. “I would love Pakistan to play the right way.”

Will Pak Boycott India Game?