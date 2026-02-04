'Pakistan Are Scared': India Great Calls PCB's Bluff Amid ICC T20 WC Boycott Row

India vs Pakistan: While there is no official communication between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council over will the former boycott the T20 World Cup game with India or not, speculations are rife that the PCB will bow down to the ICC at the 11th hour. While PCB realise they have got isolated in the global cricketing space, they are facing criticism from all quarters. Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth is the latest to take a jibe at Pakistan cricket.

‘Empty vessels make more noise’

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India captain was blunt and claimed it wouldn't make much of a difference even if Pakistan did decide to play.

"Empty vessels make more noise. Pakistan are scared. Now, in the U19 World Cup also they lost. So they are thinking of giving a walkover. Whether they play or not, the game is anyway a walkover for India. It does not matter if they come or not. In the Asia Cup, they played all the games against India," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan's Schedule

The Men in Green are set to play all their T20 WC matches in Sri Lanka as was agreed during the Champions Trophy in 2025. Pakistan open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 and then they take on the USA on February 10. The India-Pakistan big-ticket game is scheduled to take place on February 15.

