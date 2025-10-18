'He Is Still Capable Of That': Shubman Gill Told To Use 'Match-Winner' Rohit Sharma In Australia ODI Series

Rohit Sharma's ODI return has already created a mega buzz in the cricket circuit. Alongside Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain will feature in the Australia ODI series under the new leadership of Shubman Gill.

Rohit Sharma Backed To Play His Natural Game Against Australia

Rohit last led India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year and hasn't played competitive cricket for the Men In Blue since then. There has been uncertainty over his ODI career as various reports claimed the player might not be in the plans for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup. But the 38-year-old was named in the ODI squad for the Australia series and looked in solid touch in practice sessions.

Rohit's fearless approach in the white ball format has been his key to success, and former India batter Pravin Amre now insists that the management should provide that freedom to the Indian opener. In an interaction with RevSportz, he said, “He is the most senior player in this team, and I think he should play like that. Team management should also give that room for him to grow, give time now, and just enjoy his batting. I think the more he enjoys his battting, the more of a match-winner he can become. Also, he won't have the burden of captaincy, so we want the match-winner Rohit now. I think he is still capable of that.”

Rohit Sharma On The Cusp Of Breaking Multiple Records

Anticipation has been very high, and Rohit is also on the verge of breaching a number of ODI records against Australia. He could be the third Indian cricketer to register 50 international hundreds and needs 10 runs more to become the first Indian cricketer to breach the 1000 runs mark in Australia. Only four players have achieved this feat so far, and he could be the 5th in the list.