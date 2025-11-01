India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: The Complete Guide To Predicted XI, Venue, Timing, Live Streaming, And Head-to-Head Statistics

India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals for the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Owen during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne | Image: AAP via AP

India and Australia are all set to lock horns in the third T20I match. Following the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which was a heavily one-sided affair, all eyes would be on the visiting side to deliver a turnaround in the ongoing limited-overs competition.

Cricket Australia currently holds a 1-0 lead over India following their win at Melbourne. The Aussies chased down a low-par 126-run target set up by India. The series opener clash in Canberra was abandoned due to rain.

The visiting side looks to bounce back in the third T20I, while the hosts look to solidify their position in the ongoing series.

The Complete Guide To India vs Australia 3rd T20I In Hobart, Tasmania

News From The Australia Camp

Following the comfortable win in the second T20I, Australia will look to secure another triumph in the T20I series. Glenn Maxwell has been added to the hosts' squad and is expected to be a part of the Playing XI.

On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood will exit the Australia T20I camp to join the Test side in preparation for the Ashes Test series against England. The veteran's fiery spell derailed the Indian batters' momentum, and they would breathe a sigh of relief that Hazlewood is no longer in the squad.

News From The India Camp

Team India were left surprised with the extra bounce the MCG offered and would look to deliver a win in the 3rd T20I. Given that they have only played one T20I, it might be too soon to say that the management will make changes to the Playing XI.

Surprisingly, Axar Patel did not bowl, and they could make use of a proper batter in his place by bringing in Rinku Singh. Shivam Dube, too, did not bowl either, but he may retain his place. Harshit Rana has already solidified his position with his all-around display, putting Axar Patel's position under scrutiny.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Probable XI

Australia Predicted XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitch Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.

India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, expect some warm weather in Hobart as it will be a sunny morning with highs of 26°C, with minimal probability of precipitation. The temperature will drop to 15°C by evening, but precipitation increases to 25%.

However, the weather is predicted to turn by night with lows of 13°C, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain is expected to arrive late, with the probability of precipitation at 90%. Rain might play spoilsport during the second innings.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Pitch Report

Evening games at the Bellerive Oval have been a high-scoring affair, but the average score while batting first is 147. Dew will play a key role in the competition, and the toss will not have much of an impact on the game.

Hobart could be unpredictable, as it is a neutral ground.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Head-to-Head

In terms of head-to-head statistics, Team India leads the charts as they have secured 20 wins in the 34 matches they have played. The Aussies have won ten fixtures, while two matches have ended without a result.

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Take Place?

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will take place on Sunday, November 02, 2025.

Where Will The India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Match Take Place?

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What Time Will The India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Start?

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will start at 01:45 PM IST on Monday.

Where Can You Watch The India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Live On TV?

In India, the India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where Can The India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?