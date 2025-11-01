New Zealand Clinch Thrilling Win Over England In Wellington, Three Lions Endure Historic ODI Whitewash By Black Caps After 42 Years

New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, and Devon Conway celebrate the wicket of Joe Root against England in 3rd ODI | Image: AP

New Zealand vs England: New Zealand sealed a thrilling two-wicket victory over England in the third ODI match of the series against England, at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, on Saturday, November 1.

With the win, New Zealand etched their name in the record books as the Kiwis whitewashed England in an ODI series for the first time in 42 years.

Blair Tickner was named the 'Player of the Match' in the third ODI fixture following his four-wicket haul in a 10-over spell, giving 64 runs at an economy rate of 6.40. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell was named the 'Player of the Series' after he finished the series as the highest run-scorer. Mitchell scored 178 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 81.65 and an average of 178.00. The Kiwi batter slammed 17 fours and 5 sixes in the three-match ODI series.

Blair Tickner Leads New Zealand Bowling Attack In First Innings

Before the start of the game, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl against England. Skipper Mitchell Santner's decision helped the Kiwis to clinch a historic win in the game.

England displayed a sluggish performance with the bat in the first innings. The English top order failed miserably. In the later part of the first innings, Jamie Overton (68 runs from 62 balls, 10 fours and 2 sixes) and Brydon Carse (36 runs from 30 balls, 1 four and 4 sixes) cemented a crucial 58-run partnership which helped England climb to 222 in the first innings.

Blair Tickner ran riot on the crease in the first innings as he led the Kiwi bowling attack with his four-wicket haul. Jacob Duffy picked up three wickets while Zakary Foulkes got two scalps. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner took just one wicket.

New Zealand Opener Rachin Ravindra Shines During Run Chase

During the run chase, Devon Conway (34 runs from 44 balls, 2 fours and 2 sixes) and Rachin Ravindra (46 runs from 37 balls, 7 fours) solidified a 78-run opening partnership, which gave New Zealand a huge boost during the run chase.

Later, Mitchell Santner (27 runs from 29 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (44 runs from 68 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) made a 41-run partnership and helped New Zealand clinch a thrilling two-wicket victory over England.