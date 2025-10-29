India vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch on TV, Online

Ind vs Aus 1st T20I: Now that the ODI series is over, the focus now shifts to the five-match T20I series. With both sides featuring some T20 specialists, the five matches are expected to be nothing short of cracking. What makes every contest even more interesting is the fact that the T20 World Cup is around the corner and hence both teams will look to get the combinations and permutations right before the big event.

While it is very tough to pick a winner, spotlight would be on Abhishek Sharma, who is the No. 1 T20I batter in the world and has been creating waves in the circuit.

India and Australia, Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Australia 1st T20I between take place?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will take place on Wednesday, October 29, at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:15 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st T20I take place?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Which channels will telecast the India vs Australia 1st T20I?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs Australia 1st T20I?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Australia Squads

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis