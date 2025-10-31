India vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where to Watch on TV And Online

Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I Live Streaming: After a washout at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, the last thing everyone would want is a full-game at the iconic Melbourne Cricket ground. But again, there are chances of rain intervening the game which is not perfect news. It would be interesting to see if India is going to play the same side or will they contemplate giving a game to Arshdeep Singh. Toss would be important for both sides as there are chances of rain. India would desperately look for a win to get things started in the T20I series.

India and Australia, Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Australia 2nd T20I between take place?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will take place on Wednesday, October 31, at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:15 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd T20I take place?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will take place at the MCG in Melbourne.

Which channels will telecast the India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. You can also follow the live blog on Republic World.

India vs Australia Squads

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis