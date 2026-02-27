India vs Australia LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch AUS-W v IND-W 2nd WODI Live?

India vs Australia: After a loss in the opening WODI in Brisbane, the eves in blue would like to bounce back to winning ways. Spotlight would be on the big stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Alyssa Healy. It is expected to be a cracker at Hobart. The toss would be important as the team winning it may opt to bowl first as chasing has been the better suit for both sides.

Ind-W vs Aus-W LIVE Streaming: All You Need to Know

When is 2nd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 going to take place?

The 2nd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will take place on Friday, February 27.

Where is 2nd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 going to take place?

The 2nd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will be held at Allan Border Field in Belerive Oval, Hobart.

Advertisement

What time will 2nd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 start?

The2nd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will begin at 920am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 850am.

Where can I watch 2nd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 LIVE on TV in India?

The 2nd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

Advertisement

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia Women vs India Women 2026 2nd ODI in India?

The Australia Women vs India Women 2026 2nd ODI will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

AUS-W vs IND-W Squads

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey