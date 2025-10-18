India vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st ODI Match Live In India?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will feature against Australia in 1st ODI | Image: ANI

The much-anticipated 1st ODI between India and Australia is all set to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are braced for a return to white-ball cricket after a prolonged time.

Ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, this ODI series will mark the start of a new era under Shubman Gill. Gill replaced Rohit as the ODI captain and will be eager to prove his worth in the limited-overs format. But the Perth opener could be disrupted by persistent spells of rain as there is a possibility of 70% precipitation during the match. Overcast conditions might allow toss to play a big factor in the match.

India have been one of the dominant forces in world cricket and further proved their credentials with another Champions Trophy title earlier this year. Australia are also building their momentum, and this three-match series will pose a great challenge for captain Mitchell Marsh.

India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live Streaming

When is the 1st ODI match between India and Australia?

The 1st ODI match between India and Australia is on Sunday, October 19.

Where is the 1st ODI match between India and Australia?

The 1st ODI match between India and Australia will take place at Optus Stadium, Perth.

At what time will the 1st ODI match between India and Australia start?

The 1st ODI match between India and Australia will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st ODI match between India and Australia?

The 1st ODI match between India and Australia will have a live broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the 1st ODI match 2025 between India and Australia?