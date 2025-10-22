India vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Live In India?

Mitchell Marsh and KL Rahul in action during the 1st ODI match in Peth | Image: AP

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns against Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the second match of the ongoing three-match ODI series at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, on Thursday, October 23.

The second ODI match of the series between the two cricket giants, India and Australia, will kick off at 9 AM IST on October 23.

It was the Aussies who clinched a seen-wicket win in the first match of the ongoing ODI series. Mitchell Marsh was named the 'Player of the Match' in Perth after the Australia skipper played an unbeaten 46-run knock during the run chase.

India displayed a poor performance in both innings of the rain-hit fixture on Sunday, October 19. KL Rahul (38 runs from 31 balls) and Axar Patel (31 runs from 38 balls) were the only two performers for the Men in Blue in the first innings and propelled India to 136/9. After the continuous rain, the match was reduced to a 26-over game.

Josh Hazlewood led the Australia bowling attack following his two-wicket haul in a seven-over spell, giving 20 runs at an economy rate of 2.90.

During the run chase, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Philippe starred after cementing a 55-run partnership, which helped Australia to seal a seven-wicket win.

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be played on Thursday, October 23.

What time will the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match get underway?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will get underway at 9 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will take place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match in India?

The live TV telecast of the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match in India?