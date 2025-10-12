Updated 12 October 2025 at 07:45 IST
India vs Australia: Rain To Play Spoilsport In ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Clash? Here's Visakhapatnam's Weather Update
Australia had recently defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series. The Aussies are the defending champions of the women's ODI World Cup
India are taking on their arch-rivals Alyssa Healy's Australia in their fourth game of the ongoing 2025 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup. The 'Women in Blue' have acquired just 4 points from three games with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.953. After a clinical victory in the first two games, India were handed a shocking defeat by Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa.
The Proteas Women defeated Harmanpreet Kaur's side by three wickets. India's upcoming game against Australia will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
Here's the Weather Update for IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Game
The stakes are high for the upcoming India vs Australia game ICC Women's World Cup. Both India and Australia are in the top five of the World Cup points table. Australia Women can dethrone England Women and go at the top of the table if they manage to beat India. Indian on the other hand can storm into the top two with a victory against Alyssa Healy's women. The game between both these heavyweights will be played in Vizag, a venue which has experienced rain interventions in the ongoing World Cup.
The weather during the India Women vs Australia Women game might be partly cloudy. There are 25% chances of rain which can get heavier in the evening. The IND-W vs AUS-W game can face some interruptions.
IND-W vs AUS-W: Head-to-Head Records
Australia Women clearly have had the upper hand over as far as the India Women are concerned. India and Australia had recently squared off in a three-match ODI series which Alyssa Healy and co. won. In their 51-game rivalry, the Aussies lead the contest 48-11. The Aussies are currently in an 11-match winning streak in ODI World Cups and they will want to keep their record intact.
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur on Cusp of Career Milestones
Indian vice-captain Mandhana is just 18 runs away from becoming the first player to score 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is just 75 away from 1000 runs in ODI World Cups.
