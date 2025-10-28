Updated 28 October 2025 at 11:43 IST
India vs Australia T20I Series: Squads, Fixtures, Live Streaming And Head-To-Head Numbers, Here's Everything You Need To Know
Australia will host India for a five-match T20I series. India and Australia are currently preparing for the T20I World Cup that is scheduled to be played next year
India vs Australia T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav's India is all set to lock horns with Australia in a five-match T20I series. Australia have already won the ODI series 2-1, and they are now prepping to beat India in the T20I series that will start on October 29, 2026. India are the reigning T20I World Cup champions, and they also won the Asia Cup a few days back. Australia might have defeated India in the ODI series, but they will be wary of the threat that the 'Men in Blue' possess.
India vs Australia T20I Series: Head-To-Head Numbers
Despite Australia dominating world cricket for a very long period of time, T20I is the format where the 'Men in Blue' have dominated the mighty Aussies, irrespective of the conditions. India and Australia have played 32 T20I games against each other. Australia have won 11, whereas India have won 20. Only one game out of these 32 clashes ended up being a draw.
India vs Australia T20I series: Here Are The Fixtures
- October 29, 2025: 1st T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra from 1:45 PM IST
- October 31, 2025: 2nd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne from 1:45 PM IST
- November 2, 2025: 3rd T20I at Bellerive Oval, Hobart from 1:45 PM IST
- November 6, 2025: 4th T20I at Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast from 1:45 PM IST
- November 7, 2025: 5th T20I at The Gabba, Brisbane from 1:45 PM IST
India vs Australia T20I series: Here Are The Squads
- Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanveer Sangha
- India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar
India vs Australia T20I series: Live Streaming Details
Just like the One Day Internationals, all the five T20Is of the upcoming series can be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.
