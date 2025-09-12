India vs Australia, Women's ODI Series: Fixtures, Venues, Live Streaming, Squads, And All You Need To Know

India vs Australia: Before the start of the Women's World Cup 2025, India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series, commencing on September 14.

The first two matches of the series will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on September 14 and 17, respectively. Meanwhile, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the third and final game of the series on September 20.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Women in Blue against Australia. While Smriti Mandhana has been named as Harmanpreet's deputy.

On the other hand, Alyssa Healy has been named the captain of the Australian squad. Meanwhile, Tahlia McGrath will be the vice-captain of the Aussie squad.

The upcoming bilateral series will help both India and Australia prepare for the upcoming ICC event. The 2025 edition of the Women's World Cup will hosted by India.

The Women's World Cup 2025 will kickstart on September 30, with India taking on Sri Lanka, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Meanwhile, the final match of the tournament will be played on November 2nd. The venue of the summit clash is yet to be decided.

India vs Australia, Women's ODI Series: Fixtures and Venues

September 14: India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur - 1:30 PM IST

September 17: India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur - 1:30 PM IST

September 20: India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI - Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi - 1:30 PM IST

India vs Australia, Women's ODI Series: Live Streaming

The three-match women's ODI series between India and Australia will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The women's ODI series will also be broadcast live on television on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Australia, Women's ODI Series: Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (Wk).