Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka are all set to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Bangladesh at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, Sri Lanka had won the Asia Cup back in 2022 when it was last played in the T20 format. Recently, Sri Lanka have had their own woes to deal with. They looked pretty timid when they played a T20I series against Zimbabwe despite winning the series 2-1.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, had very little to do in their opening clash against Hong Kong. Bangladesh had defeated Hong Kong by seven wickets as their skipper Litton Das powered them with a gritty knock of 59 off 39 balls. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will fancy their chances of outplaying each other on slow UAE wickets and get the important two points.

Here Are The Live Streaming Details For The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Clash

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Emirates be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 game will be played on Sunday, September 13

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh start?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 game will start at 8 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Emirates be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Where can we watch the telecast and LIVE Streaming of Asia Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 game will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network, and it can be LIVE streamed on the Sony LIV application and website

What are the squads for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup game?