Updated 12 October 2025 at 08:10 IST
India vs Australia Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The IND-W v AUS-W WC Game
Australia are on a 11-match winning streak in ODI World Cups and they will look to keep this record intact against Harmanpreet Kaur's India. The Aussies are the defending champions of the World Cup
Australia and India are all set to lock horns with each other in the ongoing 2025 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup. The Aussies are currently on the second spot with five points from three games. They also have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.960 and are being considered as one of the favourites to win the World Cup. India on the other hand were defeated by South Africa in their previous game and they will now look to bounce back in their upcoming game against arch-rivals Australia.
India vs Australia Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details
When will the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Sunday, October 12, 2025
At what time will the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?
- The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST
Where will the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The Star Sports network will live telecast the IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup game
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup match?
- Australia: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll
- India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 12 October 2025 at 08:10 IST