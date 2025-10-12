India vs Australia Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The IND-W v AUS-W WC Game

Australia and India are all set to lock horns with each other in the ongoing 2025 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup. The Aussies are currently on the second spot with five points from three games. They also have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.960 and are being considered as one of the favourites to win the World Cup. India on the other hand were defeated by South Africa in their previous game and they will now look to bounce back in their upcoming game against arch-rivals Australia.