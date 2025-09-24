Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • India vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours: Start Time; When And Where to Watch Live

Updated 24 September 2025 at 14:27 IST

India vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours: Start Time; When And Where to Watch Live

India vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Here are the live streaming details of IND vs BAN match. Also, check how you can watch the match on TV.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
India vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, 16th Match
India vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, 16th Match | Image: BCCI
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

India vs Bangladesh: Without a doubt, Team India would start overwhelming favourites when they take on Bangladesh in Dubai. India have already won their first Super 4 game against Pakistan and now need to win one more game to seal their spot in the summit clash. Ideally, Suryakumar Yadav's Team India should do it today. 

ALSO READ: Kohli-BCCI Rift? Report Claims 'Lack Of Communication' Between Parties

While India start favourites, one cannot take Bangladesh as pushovers as they have got a few players who could give a few headaches to India. 

India vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, All You Need to Know

When will the Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh take place?
The Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh will take place on Wednesday, September 24, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh be played?
The Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh?
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh live streaming be available?
The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

ALSO READ: IND vs BAN: Head-To-Head Records Prior To Super Four Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Ind vs Ban, Asia Cup Super 4, Probable XIs

IND Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

BAN Probable XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan/Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source