India vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours: Start Time; When And Where to Watch Live
India vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Here are the live streaming details of IND vs BAN match. Also, check how you can watch the match on TV.
India vs Bangladesh: Without a doubt, Team India would start overwhelming favourites when they take on Bangladesh in Dubai. India have already won their first Super 4 game against Pakistan and now need to win one more game to seal their spot in the summit clash. Ideally, Suryakumar Yadav's Team India should do it today.
While India start favourites, one cannot take Bangladesh as pushovers as they have got a few players who could give a few headaches to India.
India vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, All You Need to Know
When will the Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh take place?
The Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh will take place on Wednesday, September 24, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh be played?
The Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh?
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will the Asia Cup Super Four match between India-Bangladesh live streaming be available?
The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.
Ind vs Ban, Asia Cup Super 4, Probable XIs
IND Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
BAN Probable XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan/Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
