India vs Bangladesh Weather Report: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport In Women's World Cup Match?

India will host Bangladesh in their last group stage tie in the ICC Women's World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have already qualified for the semifinal and will face Australia on October 30.

The last match between India and New Zealand saw a brief interruption by rain. Although the Bangladesh tie happens to be a dead rubber, the Women In Blue would want to get some much-needed match practice before the Australia tie.

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup Weather Report

There is a probability of 70-75% chances of rain till evening, and after 7 pm, the precipitation chances will reduce to less than 50%. The temperature will hover around 25-30 degrees, and a cloudy cover of 90-100% can be expected. Rain could play a spoilsport, and with both teams having nothing to lose, players will be cheered up for a rain-curtailed match.

DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

The DY Patil Stadium pitch will offer sufficient bounce and swing to the bowlers. The Women In Blue have the likes of Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Goud, who can capitalise, especially under overcast conditions. As the game progresses, the pitch will also assist spinners as the ball will turn and start gripping. A good contest is expected from both teams.

Advertisement

Richa Ghosh is also uncertain for this match. The Indian wicket-keeper injured his finger in the New Zealand game, and his absence from Saturday's optional training session further raised speculation over his availability for the Bangladesh game. Uma Chetry replaced him in the match behind the wickets.

Advertisement