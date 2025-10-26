India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The IND-W v BAN-W WC Game

The final group stage game of the ongoing 2025 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup will be played between India and South Africa, two Asian rivals. The game is nothing but a dead rubber, considering the fact that India have already qualified for the World Cup semi-final, whereas Bangladesh have already been eliminated. This will be the last throw of dice from India before they head into the semis and they will treat this game as a dress rehearsal.

The ODI World Cup has eluded the 'women in blue' for quite some time now, but this time around, they'll like to keep their composure and play the knockout matches to the best of their capabilities in order to win the title. India will like to close their group stage campaign with a dominant win against their arch-rivals.

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details

When will the India vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The IND-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Sunday, October 26, 2025

At what time will the India vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?

Advertisement

The IND-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Where will the India vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

Advertisement

The IND-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The Star Sports network will live telecast the IND-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The IND-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website

What are the squads for the India vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match?