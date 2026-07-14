India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG On TV, Online?

After demolishing India in the T20I series, England will host India in the 1st ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be involved in this match as India aim to keep their preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup on the right track.

On the back of India's recent struggles in white-ball, Gautam Gambhir has been facing the heat and he will be determined to put all the recent agony behind.

India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming

Where will the 1st ODI between India and England be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and England will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

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At what time will the 1st ODI between India and England be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and England will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

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When will the 1st ODI between India and England be played?

The 1st ODI between India and England will be played on Tuesday, July 14.

Where can you watch the 1st ODI match between India and England?

The 1st ODI between India and England will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live-stream the 1st ODI match between India and England?