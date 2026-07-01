India vs England, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch on TV And Online

India vs England, 1st T20I: After a 0-2 drubbing against Ireland in the T20I series, the Men in Blue begin the tour of England, where the two teams are set to square off in five T20Is and two ODIs. Against England it will not be easy as in home conditions - they are a force to reckon with. Even before the first ball of the series is bowled, all the talk is around teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old is yet to make his national debut as the anticipation keeps rising, the question is - will Sooryavanshi make his debut in the opening T20I against England?

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Streaming And All You Need to Know

When and where will the 1st T20I between India and England be played?

The 1st T20I between India and England will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, July 1.

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Where can you watch the 1st T20I match between India and England?

The first T20I between India and England will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. The live action will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

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India vs England Predicted XIs

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy