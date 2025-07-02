India vs England 2025 2nd Test LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG 2nd Test Match LIVE Online And on TV Channel

India vs England: Following the heartbreaking five-wicket loss against England at Headingley, Shubman Gill-led Team India would like to square things up at Edgbaston in the second Test. Ahead of the game, it would be interesting to see the changes India incorporate and also will pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah play.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE Streaming Details:

When and where will 2nd Test between India and England take place?

The second Test match between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2 to 5 and the match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

When will toss take place in the 2nd Test between India and England?

The toss for the ENG vs IND 2nd Test match has been scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch England vs India 2nd Test Live Streaming in India?

The England vs India 2nd Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to watch England vs India 2nd Test Live Telecast on TV in India?

The viewers can watch the England vs India 2nd Test live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

Ind or Eng - Who Has The Edge?

Without a doubt, hosts England are favourites to win at Edgbaston. Birmingham is the fortress of England and India have never found it to be a happy hunting ground. India have played eight games at the very venue, but have lost seven, drawing one. The toss is going to be extremely important at Edgbaston