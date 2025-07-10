India vs England 2025 3rd Test LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match In India?

India will face England in the third Test match at Lord's starting on July 10. Following a humiliating loss at Edgbaston, the onus will be on England more to turn the tide in their favour.

India To Take On England At Lord's

England have announced their starting XI, and the Three Lions have been boosted by the return of Jofra Archer to the setup. The 30-year-old will be playing his first Test match after a four-year hiatus, and all eyes will be on him. He has replaced Josh Tongue in the team.

On the other hand, India will also be waiting for the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah in the team. Shubman Gill and Co. brushed aside the challenge of England with a 336-run win at Edgbaston, and Bumrah's return will only enhance their bowling lineup. Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj ran through the England batting as they displayed sensational fast bowling on a flat Edgbaston track.

India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming

When and where will the 3rd Test between India and England take place?

The third Test match between England and India will be played at Lord's from July 10 to 14, and the match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

When will the toss take place in the 3rd Test between India and England?

The toss for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test match is scheduled to take place at 3:00 PM IST on July 10.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming in India?

The 3rd Test between India and England will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch England vs India 3rd Test Live Telecast on TV in India?