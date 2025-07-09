Star Power Shines At Wimbledon, After Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah And Suryakumar Yadav Represent India At Centre Court

Updated 9 July 2025 at 22:57 IST
India will take on England in the much-anticipated 3rd Test match at Lord's starting on July 10. Shubman Gill and Co. crushed England by 336-run to level the five-match Test series 1-1.
Indian cricketers have made it a ritual to grace Wimbledon in the last few years, and recently, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane made their presence felt at the All England Club. Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav became the latest pair of cricketers to mark their appearance at the SW19. Bumrah reached the centre Court with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, while India's T20I captain Suryakumar was also seen with his spouse Devisha Shetty. Bumrah looked dapper in a white shirt and jeans while Suryakumar was in an all-white suit.
Wimbledon shared pictures of both the Indian cricketers and it quickly went viral on social media. India's Test vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, also appeared in between the 2nd and 3rd Test match at Wimbledon on Tuesday and was welcomed wholeheartedly by the Wimbledon organisers.
Also Read: Stars Align at Wimbledon 2025: Virat Kohli, David Beckham, and Roger Federer Dazzle With Centre Court Appearances
Jasprit Bumrah is certain to feature in the Lord's Test. India's pace spearhead was rested at Edgbaston but it didn't really affect India's plans as Akash Deep's brilliant 10 wicket haul turned the tide in their favour. Bumrah is anticipated to play two more Test matches, keeping a mind his workload. As per ESPN Cricinfo, England head coach Brendon McCullum asked for a pace-friendly surface at Lord's after the humiliating loss at the hands of India at Edgbaston. Prasidh Krishna is most likely to pave the way for Bumrah at Lord's. Prasidh hasn't been at his best in the first two Test matches and given Akash Deep and Siraj's form, he is likely to face the axe.
Published 9 July 2025 at 22:57 IST