Star Power Shines At Wimbledon, After Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah And Suryakumar Yadav Represent India At Centre Court

India will take on England in the much-anticipated 3rd Test match at Lord's starting on July 10. Shubman Gill and Co. crushed England by 336-run to level the five-match Test series 1-1.

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav Shine At Wimbledon

Indian cricketers have made it a ritual to grace Wimbledon in the last few years, and recently, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane made their presence felt at the All England Club. Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav became the latest pair of cricketers to mark their appearance at the SW19. Bumrah reached the centre Court with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, while India's T20I captain Suryakumar was also seen with his spouse Devisha Shetty. Bumrah looked dapper in a white shirt and jeans while Suryakumar was in an all-white suit.

Wimbledon shared pictures of both the Indian cricketers and it quickly went viral on social media. India's Test vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, also appeared in between the 2nd and 3rd Test match at Wimbledon on Tuesday and was welcomed wholeheartedly by the Wimbledon organisers.

Jasprit Bumrah Very Likely To Play Lord's Test