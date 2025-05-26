India vs England 2025 Test Series Finds New Destination; Here's How You Can Watch Subman Gill & Co. Start Their New WTC Campaign

India vs England 2025: In what will come as a massive piece of news for Indian Cricket fans, it will not be Sony Pictures who would be broadcasting the much-awaited India's tour of England. As per Cricbuzz, JioHotstar has completed the deal with Sony Entertainment Network, or Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited. The opening Test that takes place at the Headingley in Leeds from June 20 at Leeds can be streamed on JioHotstar too. The negotiations between the two parties were taking place over the past month, before reaching a conclusion. As per the same report, Sony has agreed to sub-license the digital streaming of the matches.

But again, it has retained the linear rights of the series, which will now be shown on the Sony Sports network. An official announcement on this is expected soon.

Team India Sans RoKo

It will be a new-look Indian team with no Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in their ranks. Kohli and Rohit were big crowd pullers, so with the two stalwarts not there - it would be interesting to see if it affects the viewership or not. The five-match Test series also marks the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. After making it to the summit clash of the first two editions of the WTC, Team India failed to make it three in a row. South Africa will take on Australia in the WTC final soon.

