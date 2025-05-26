MS Dhoni's Future And Fitness Gets Sharp Reaction From His Former CSK Teammate, Two-Time IPL Winner Says 'It Is About Going Back'

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have bid adieu to IPL 2025. The five-time champions, who have finished last for the first time in the IPL 2025 points table, have to regroup and look towards the future before the start of the next season of the Indian Premier League. The Chennai Super Kings missed a great opportunity to rebuild the team from scratch during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, and now they are in dire need to turn things around. Everything in the Chennai Super Kings revolves around MS Dhoni, their biggest star. Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings are synonymous with each other.

MS Dhoni is Chennai's adopted son, and he has repaid their love by winning five IPL titles for the franchise. But the Dhoni situation seems to be worsening for the India legend, and the speculations around his retirement keep growing with every passing day.

Robin Uthappa Gives Blunt Remark On MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings ended their IPL 2025 on a high note by defeating title contenders Gujarat Titans in their final league stage game. After the game, MS Dhoni did not give a very substantial answer about his retirement, but he certainly indicated towards playing another possible season. MS Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Robin Uthappa predicted the stalwart's future and how he might announce his retirement.

'From what he said during the post-match presentation, it’s clear that the fire still burns to win championships, to play out there in the middle. Now it’s about going back and working on his body to bring it to the level he wants for the next IPL. If that doesn’t happen, he’ll call it before the mini-auction. If not, you’ll see a tweet or an Instagram post', said Robin Uthappa.

MS Dhoni Breaks Silence On His Body