Updated May 26th 2025, 12:09 IST

IPL 2025: 'Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja Remain Under MS Dhoni's Shadow': Ex-India Coach Slams CSK Captain

GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni has faced a lot of criticism in recent times as Chennai Super Kings have not been doing well.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni | Image: ANI

GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings and their popular captain MS Dhoni have been at the receiving end of the critics following a shambolic season at the Indian Premier League. CSK won four out of 14 games played, marking 2025 as their worst IPL year. While most are criticising Dhoni, the latest to take a potshot at the CSK captain if former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar. 

The former India batting coach reckoned Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja still remain under Dhoni's shadow and are hence unable to make their own progression. 

'Ruturaj and Jadeja remain under Dhoni's shadow'

"Ruturaj & Jadeja remain under Dhoni's shadow, never truly taking their own leap. Always mirroring MS's mindset, they miss the chance to evolve but Dhoni's presence keeps it locked, stalling the rise of new leaders," Bangar said on Star Sports.

