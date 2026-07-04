India vs England, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG On TV?

India will aim to take a 1-0 lead when they take on England in the 2nd T20I at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Saturday. The first match was washed out due to rain, and both teams will be eager to start afresh.

Interest is brewing over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential debut, but it is very unlikely the 15-year-old will be handed his debut. Both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson failed to do justice to their names and they will get another chance to settle scores.

Manchester is known for its rainy weather, and Saturday will not be an exception. As per AccuWeather, there is more than a 60% chance of precipitation but it is very unlikely to affect the match. The temperature will hover between 16 and 21 degrees.

India vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming

Where will the 2nd T20I between India and England be played?

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The 2nd T20I match between India and England will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester.

At what time will the 2nd T20I between India and England be played?

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The 2nd T20I match between India and England will start at 7 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

When will the 2nd T20I between India and England be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and England will be played on Saturday, July 4.

Where can you watch the 2nd T20I match between India and England?