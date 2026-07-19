India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG On TV, Online?

India vs England: And then it all boils down to this one game. The series would be decided in London at the most iconic venue in the sport - the Lords Cricket ground. India won the first game and then the hosts bounced back in style to level it up and set up a cracker at the Lords. Spotlight would be on former India captain Rohit Sharma as there has been a lot of speculation over his ODI future leading up to the game. He knows he would need runs under his belt to hold onto his spot in the side.

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and England be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and England will take place at Lord's, London.

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At what time will the 3rd ODI between India and England be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and England will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

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When will the 3rd ODI between India and England be played?

The 3rd ODI between India and England will be played on Sunday, July 19.

Where can you watch the 3rd ODI match between India and England?

The 1st ODI between India and England will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live-stream the 3rd ODI match between India and England?

The 3rd ODI between India and England will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Eng vs India: Predicted XIs

ENG Probable XI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood