Rohit Sharma Retirement Buzz Triggers Stern Response From BCCI, Issues Fresh Directive To National Selectors: Report

BCCI cleared the air on Rohit Sharma's retirement after several reports suggested the Lord's ODI against England could be his last. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia rejected all speculations, stating unequivocally that the former captain's international career is far from over.

Devajit Saikia Issues Clarification Over Rohit Sharma's Retirement Buzz

Rohit's form in the 50-over format raised a serious concern, and several rumours have been doing the rounds. He stepped away from T20 internationals immediately after guiding India to the 2024 World Cup crown and went on to pull down the curtain on his Test career a few months later in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

BCCI's clarification may come at the right time as the Indian team is scheduled to feature in roughly 20 ODI matches leading to the 2027 World Cup. Saikia said, "There are a lot of speculations going on in the media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday."

BCCI's Fresh Directive To Selectors

However, BCCI is not happy with the way there has been a regular leak of information. As per a Cricbuzz report, the selectors have been issued with a strong directive not to speak with the media in any capacity. Ajit Agarkar currently heads the selection panel, while Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh joined the panel last year.

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Rohit was adjudged the man of the series in the Australia ODI series last year and kept his good show in motion against South Africa at home. He failed against New Zealand but played two handy innings against Afghanistan in the recently concluded ODI series.

His lean patch in England lasted only two matches and it remains to be seen whether he finds his touch at Lord's in the 3rd ODI match.