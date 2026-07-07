India vs England, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG On TV?

India vs England, 3rd T20I: The hosts lead the five-match series after their win at Manchester. The Men in Blue would look to bounce back in the third game and level it up. It will surely not be easy as the hosts are a team brimming with confidence. The Shreyas Iyer-led side would be under pressure after having not won a single game in the UK tour. The team winning the toss may opt to field first as it is a venue that is historically good for chasing. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would have the spotlight on him and hence it would be interesting to see how he copes with the pressure.

India vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming

Where will the 3rd T20I between India and England be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and England will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

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At what time will the 3rd T20I between India and England be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and England will start at 10 PM IST. Toss will take place at 9:30 PM IST.

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When will the 3rd T20I between India and England be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and England will be played on Tuesday, July 7.

Where can you watch the 3rd T20I match between India and England?

The first T20I between India and England will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Ind vs Eng Probable XIs

Eng Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue