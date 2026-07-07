WATCH | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Injured? India Opener Hurt During Net Session Ahead of 3rd T20I vs England

India vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has become the most popular cricketer in recent times, may miss the third T20I. Sooryavanshi was having a net session on match eve at Trent Bridge in Nottingham when he copped a blow on his chest. While batting against the throwdown specialist he was hit on his ribs. He went down immediately. Later he was attended by the physio at the sides and was soon back to batting at the nets, completing his full training. This means he is absolutely fine and there is nothing to worry. Here is the clip of Sooryavanshi getting hit on his ribs.

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With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's long-awaited debut finally behind them, the spotlight has shifted firmly back to India's cricket. The defending world champions have not been in the best of form in the tour of the UK. And they would be desperate to turn things around at Nottingham on Tuesday.

"Ever since Vaibhav came into the team, he was ready to debut. It's not that he was ready only in the last game. From our point of view, the only thing about his game that we've told him is whatever his game, his instinct, the way he plays, the cricket he has played to get here, he should stick to the same (style of) cricket... I don't think otherwise there's any precise instruction" - India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

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