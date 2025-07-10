SL vs BAN Live Streaming in India, 1st T20I, Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2025: Where & How to Watch LIVE

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Streaming: After edging Bangladesh 2-1 at home, the Sri Lankan side get ready to host them in a three-match T20I series. The spotlight would firmly be on Maheesh Theekshana, who will lead the Lankan bowling charge in the absence of the injured Wanindu Hasaranga. The three games would be played across three venues - Kandy, Dambulla, and Colombo.

SL vs BAN 1st T20I LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st T20I game will take place on July 2. It will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

How to watch the Live Telecast of the 1st T20I match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on television?

Fans in India can watch the SL vs BAN game on Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream the 1st T20I match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on mobile Online?

Sony Liv and Fancode will live stream the upcoming first T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Cricket lovers in India can enjoy the match on their mobiles, laptops, and connected TVs.

SL vs BAN SQUADS

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Eshan Malinga, Avishka Fernando