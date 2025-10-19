Updated 19 October 2025 at 13:56 IST
India vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Live In India?
India will host England in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Get all telecast details here.
India cannot take things for granted when they host England in a crucial Women's World Cup match in Indore on Sunday. India have lost two matches on the bounce and needs to rack up a win to stay in the hunt for a semifinal berth.
When is the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England?
The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England is on Sunday, October 19.
Where is the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England?
The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
At what time will the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England start?
The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England will start at 3:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England?
The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England?
The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England Women’s will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
