Shubman Gill Likely to Occupy Virat Kohli's No. 4 Spot in Tests vs England: REPORT

Ind vs Eng: It will be the start of a new era when the Board of Control of Cricket in India announce the Test squad for the upcoming tour of England. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not be there, which means it will be a new-look Indian squad. But amid all this - the big question is - who bats at Kohli's preferred No. 4 spot?

While most speculate Shreyas Iyer or Karun Nair could be the one, but as per a report on Cricbuzz - it is understood that the management is looking at Shubman Gill to slot in there. The report claims that Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul would open the batting and then there would be a toss-up between Karun Nair and Sai Sudarshan for the No. 3 spot.

‘Rahul is expected to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top’

"It is understood that KL Rahul has been informally indicated by head coach Gautam Gambhir that he will be required to bat upfront. If that plan holds, Rahul is expected to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top, with Gill likely to move down to No. 4. That could open up the No. 3 slot for someone like Sudharsan or Nair," the Cricbuzz report read.

Shami Setback?

Meanwhile, multiple reports claim that pacer Mohammed Shami may not make it to the squad. Shami is featuring in the ongoing season of the IPL, but selectors believe he cannot bowl the long hours and that is being looked at as the reason why he may not find a spot.