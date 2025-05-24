With no Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Available For England Tour, Should BCCI go Back to Cheteshwar Pujara?

India vs England: It will be a start of an all-new era in Indian cricket when the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the Indian squad for the five-match Test series against England. It will be a new start because stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not be there. Also, it would be the start of a new cycle of the World Test Championship.

After making it to consecutive WTC final, the Indian team could not qualify for the summit clash of the third WTC cycle. They were in the race but then their shambolic 3-1 loss against Australia jeopardised their chances.

Should Pujara Have Been Considered?

With no Rohit and Kohli, it would not be wrong to speculate that Cheteshwar Pujara could return, even tough one thinks it is taking a step back. Pujara was not picked for the Australian tour and we saw how the Indian batters struggled. The English conditions will for certain be challenging and hence one reckons Pujara could be an useful option. In fact, as per Cricbuzz, there was some chatter about Pujara when the selectors met, but then, most did not seem in any mood to look back.

In 103 Tests, Pujara has amassed 7195 runs at an average of 43.6. In England, you need batters who can leave the ball well. Pujara is certainly one of the finest in doing that. There would surely be a temptation to include him. It would be interesting to see what happens.