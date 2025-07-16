Sai Sudarshan to Replace Karun Nair at No. 3 For 4th Test at Manchester? Anil Kumble Makes Stunning Prediction

England vs India: The Shubman Gill-led side would like to bounce back with a win at Manchester after dropping the Lord's Test by the narrowest of margins. Even before the Test match gets underway, there are speculations over who will play and who misses out. The spotlight is around Karun Nair, who has not lived upto the expectations at Birmingham and the Lord's.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who is in the United Kingdom, spoke exclusively on Star Sports' ‘Follow The Blues’ and said that he reckons Nair will not be dropped.

"I don't want to make too many changes because I think India have played a fantastic game. Yes, they lost by 22 runs. Unless injuries, we don't know about Rishabh Pant," Kumble said when asked about if the team will make changes.

‘He (Nair) certainly keeps his place’

"He (Nair) certainly keeps his place. He did enough in the first innings. In the second innings, it was probably a brain fade, but he was batting well. That partnership was crucial," he added.

India do not have a lot of time to decide as the fourth Test starts from July 23. It would be interesting to see if the management is willing to back Nair again or not. In that game in Manchester, Shubman Gill and Co. would look to bounce back and level the series. That will surely not be easy as England would be high-on-confidence after the 22-run win at Lord's.