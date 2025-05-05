When Will Team India Squad be Announced? Departure Date, Schedule & All You Need to Know

India Tour of England: With the Indian Premier League happening, all the focus is on white-ball cricket. But things are set to change soon when Team India travel to England for the much-awaited five-match Test series. It is expected to be a close contest as both India and England are formidable teams.

But before that, the squads need to be announced. There is a lot of conundrum over spots and hence chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his team is set to have a tough time while picking the squad. As per reports, the Indian team is set to be announced soon.

Team India Squad Announcement

There is no confirmation on when will the squad be announced, but it is certain - it will happen soon. There are already reports that regular captain Rohit Sharma may not lead the side after his poor show in Australia. Multiple reports hint that there could be a new captain in place and whispers are that Shubman Gill is being looked at as a suitable option.

India Tour of England Schedule

India A are set to feature in three four-day games against England Lions, starting May 30 in Canterbury, before the five-Test series against England gets underway on June 20 at the Headlingley. The warm-up games would give an opportunity to the Indian players to get accustomed to the conditions and the red-ball.

The second Test match starts on July 2 and the game will take place at the Edgbaston. For the third Test, the two teams will lock horns at the iconic Lords in London. The fourth Test takes place at the Old Trafford starting July 23 while the fifth and final Test starts from July 31 at the Oval.