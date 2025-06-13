Pakistan Copy India; PCB May Snub Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi For T20Is vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies: In the last week of July, Pakistan is set to travel to the Caribbean to play three T20 internationals and three ODIs. Just after that, they will be off to Bangladesh for a three-match T20 series, which is now in talks of being extended to a full five-match T20I series as this there is the T20 WC slated early next year. But it seems Pakistan is going the Indian way, where they are going for young over experience.

It is learnt that newly-appointed head coach Mike Hesson wants a young team in place and he has convinced the selectors for that as well. This means stalwarts like Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi would be left out. The T20I squad for Pakistan is likely to be announced next week.

End of The Road For Babar, Rizwan, Afridi in T20Is?

The three Pakistan senior cricketers are not getting any younger and it seems like this is the final nail in the coffin. They have faced flak in recent times for their performances in white-ball cricket. What has been questioned the most is their intent and ability to handle pressure. It has often been seen that Pakistan has crumbled as a unit lately.

For the unversed, the three Pakistan veteran cricketers have not been picked in the national T20 squad for their last two series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. And even before that, Babar was ignored for the big T20 series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

