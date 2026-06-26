India vs Ireland, 1st T20I, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Likely Debut; Check IST Timings
India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Spotlight is on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the word is that the teen sensation is set to make his national debut today in Belfast.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Spotlight is on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the word is that the teen sensation is set to make his national debut today in Belfast. It is the first game of the series and hence both teams will look to get off to a winning start. There is little to no doubt that India will be overwhelming favourites to win the contest. For the unversed, India have won each of their eight previous T20Is against Ireland. The last of those came at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.
When is the India vs Ireland 1st T20I?
India vs Ireland 1st T20I is set to be played on Friday (June 26).
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What time does India vs Ireland 1st T20I start?
India vs Ireland 1st T20I will start at 6:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier than the scheduled start.
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Where is India vs Ireland 1st T20I being played?
India vs Ireland 1st T20I will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club (Stormont), Belfast.
Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Ireland 1st T20I?
India vs Ireland 1st T20I will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Ireland 1st T20I?
The live streaming of India vs Ireland 1st T20I will be available on SonyLiv app and website.
Ire vs Ind Squads:
Ireland Squad: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, George Dockrell, Benjamin Calitz, Matthew Humphreys, Reuben Wilson, Gavin Hoey, Jai Moondra, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Hollard
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav