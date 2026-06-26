India vs Ireland, 1st T20I, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Likely Debut; Check IST Timings

India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Spotlight is on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the word is that the teen sensation is set to make his national debut today in Belfast. It is the first game of the series and hence both teams will look to get off to a winning start. There is little to no doubt that India will be overwhelming favourites to win the contest. For the unversed, India have won each of their eight previous T20Is against Ireland. The last of those came at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.