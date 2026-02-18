India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live in India?

India's players players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi | Image: AP

The world's largest cricket stadium would be buzzing with action as the Indian cricket team is set to compete in their final group-stage encounter in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue would face the Netherlands under the lights, and expect it to be a fascinating encounter.

Team India has already secured its qualification to the Super 8 stage. After securing victories over the USA, Namibia, and arch-rivals Pakistan, their campaign has been spotless so far, and they intend to close it in a similar fashion.

Despite some batting inconsistencies, India have pretty much checked off all their matches with clinical wins, courtesy of its razor-sharp bowling line-up. Significant attention would remain on Abhishek Sharma's rut of form as he is yet to step up and deliver a big outing for the Indian side in the T20 World Cup.

The final fixture would help India fine-tune its line-up before entering the Super 8s and also hand them a chance to cap off their group-stage unbeaten run.

Netlerlands would be tested against the defending champions, India, and they have been putting up a spirited performance in the group stage so far. However, the inability to deliver a match-winning performance has kept them away from the top two spot in the Group A rankings.

The Dutch side would look to end their campaign on a high note before heading back home, and expect it to be a high-scoring affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.

How To Watch The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?