India vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The Series Opener

India's Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad during the first one-day international match against South Africa in JSCA International stadium, in Ranchi | Image: ANI

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: It is time for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to return once again as India lock horns with the Kiwis in the first One Day International of the series. Not just Rohit and Virat, but the match will also see the return of India's ODI skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Both Iyer and Gill were nursing their respective injuries and had missed the ODI series against South Africa.

India have had an upper hand over the Kiwis for quite some time now and have a seven-match winning streak against them. Since 2017, the hosts of the upcoming series have won seven successive matches against the visitors at home venues. Can India continue their domination? Only time has an answer to that.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

The 1st IND vs NZ ODI match will be played on Sunday, January 11, 2026

At what time will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI start?

The 1st IND vs NZ ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1 PM IST

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

The 1st IND vs NZ ODI match will be played at the CA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?

The 1st IND vs NZ ODI match will be live telecasted by the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in India?

The 1st IND vs NZ ODI match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website

What are the squads for the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?