India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series Opener?

India's players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack | Image: AP

The five-match T20I series against New Zealand will start on January 21, 2026, at VCA Stadium, Nagpur. The series will play a crucial role for both sides to tune in their combinations through trial and error ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.

New Zealand will arrive in the series with newfound confidence after their maiden ODI series win against India on Indian soil. However, the visitors have struggled in the T20I format against India, having failed to secure a single win in the last four T20I series against India.

Meanwhile, India have some key players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah back for the series after being rested in the ODI series ahead of the World Cup. Additionally, captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that Ishan Kishan will feature in the opener match and will bat at number 3.

Advertisement

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played on January 21, 2026.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match start?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?

The series opener will be played at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch live stream of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?