Updated 25 January 2026 at 15:07 IST
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Match Live In India?
India will play against New Zealand in the third T20I match of the series on Sunday, January 25.
- Cricket
India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will square off against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the third T20I match of the five-game series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday, January 25.
The third T20I match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Currently, India are leading 2-0 in the T20I series against New Zealand; the hosts need just one win to clinch the five-game series.
In the second T20I match of the series, India clinched a seven-wicket over New Zealand in the second T20I match of the series. Ishan Kishan was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 76-run knock from 32 balls at a strike rate of 237.50 during the run chase. Kishan slammed 11 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details
When will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match be played?
The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be played on Sunday, January 25.
What time will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match get underway?
The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will get underway at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Where will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match be played?
The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match in India?
The live TV telecast of the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be live televised in India on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
India Squad: Sanju Samson (Wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel.
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (Wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 25 January 2026 at 15:07 IST