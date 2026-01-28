India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs NZ 4th T20I Match Live In India?

Indian players celebrating after taking a wicket against New Zealand in 3rd T20I | Image: AP

India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-game series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 28.

The match between India and New Zealand will kick off at 7 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

The Men in Blue have already clinched the series after winning the first three games against New Zealand. Currently, India lead the T20I series 3-0 over the Kiwis. The hosts are planning to whitewash New Zealand in the series, which will help boost their confidence before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Advertisement

In the third T20I match of the series, India clinched a dominating eight-wicket win over New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday, January 25. In Guwahati, Jasprit Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Match' following his three-wicket haul from a four-over spell, giving 17 runs at an economy rate of 4.20.

During the run chase, Abhishek Sharma also played an unbeaten knock of 68 runs from 20 balls at a strike rate of 340.00. Abhishek slammed seven fours and five sixes during his time on the crease.

Advertisement

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I match will be played on Wednesday, January 28.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I match get underway?

The India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I match will get underway at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I will take place at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I match will be live televised in India on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (Wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs.