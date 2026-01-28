Updated 28 January 2026 at 10:29 IST
PCB's Possible Dirty Tactic Against ICC Exposed; Pakistan Win 1st Two T20 WC Games, Then Forfeit India Match
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: The Pakistan Cricket Board is buying time to create the intrigue and that is already exposed.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi after having a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff earlier this week said that a final call would be taken on Friday. It is clear that the PCB is trying to delay things.
Despite having no grounds to protest, the PCB is trying it's level best to rub International Cricket Council the wrong side. It is unfortunate that they do not realise that this is going to hurt Pakistan cricket in the longer run.
PCB Keeps Forfeit Option Open
As per a report on Telecom Asia Sport, Pakistan is going to cleverly play the waiting game and this will continue till February 10. It is understood that in case Pakistan win their first two games against the Netherlands (February 7) and the USA (February 10) - then, they may forfeit the India game - that is scheduled to take place on February 15.
“If Pakistan win both these games, then the chance of forfeiture against India will be strong," a source was quoted as saying.
“Pakistan Cricket Board is also due to write a letter to the ICC about the protest during the World Cup," the report quoted a source as saying.
It is clear that the PCB wants to push the envelope with the ICC, which could turn out to be fatal.
PCB's Dirty Ploy
For the unversed, the PCB have already announced the Pakistan squad. It was agreed to that Pakistan will play all it's matches in Sri Lanka. It would be interesting to see how the ICC reacts to this situation as a lot of revenue is also involved.
